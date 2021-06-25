Becky Lynch Expected To Return ‘Soon’, Note On Why She Didn’t Appear At Wrestlemania

As we previously reported, Becky Lynch has been at the WWE Performance Center recently training, and was even backstage at last week’s episode of Smackdown. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch is expected to return to WWE television ‘relatively soon’ and was also backstage at Hell in a Cell.

The reason that she wasn’t used at Wrestlemania, as previously rumored and teased by her, was due to contract issues. WWE was waiting on her to sign a new deal before committing to bringing her back. She has done that and the new deal is in effect. They also felt it was too early to debut her before she would be able to start wrestling again.