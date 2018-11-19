Becky Lynch Says Being ‘The Man’ Isn’t About Gender

In an interview with Pink News, Becky Lynch said her nickname of “The Man” has nothing to do with gender, and instead is a take on Ric Flair’s catchphrase, “To be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man.” Here are highlights:

On being ‘The Man’: “The man isn’t about gender. It’s a state of mind. It’s about being at the top. It’s walking into the male locker room [saying], ‘Sorry lads, none of you are cutting the mustard. I’m the man now. I’m taking over this ship.’ I’m the most victorious of all Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown of 2018. I’ve won the most matches; therefore, I am the man of not just the women’s locker room, but the men’s locker room. I am the man.”

On equality in WWE: “It doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your sexuality, whatever it is… we’re all equal. I think that’s what I want to get over more than anything. We are all 100 percent equal, and it’s what you do with that that counts.”

On embracing gay wrestlers with open arms: “It’s our humanity… and our sexuality is so tied in with that. It shouldn’t ever be a thing that anyone’s ever scared to [come out]. There should be no bias. There’s no reason that there should be. Why does it make a difference? You’re a person. You have a skill or ability to be whatever you are… just go do your job.”