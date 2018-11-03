wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Tells Seth Rollins She’s ‘The Man,’ Jimmy Uso Reveals His Top 5 Favorite Games
November 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch reminded everyone that she is still “the man” after Seth Rollins tweeted at her about WWE calling him “the man of Madrid”…
.@wwerollins: Man of #WWEMadrid! pic.twitter.com/022Db5nTPd
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2018
Read that @BeckyLynchWWE ? https://t.co/C7VWDcKOKJ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 3, 2018
You might be a man, but I am undeniably the man https://t.co/NoUgBtMuiq
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 3, 2018
– Jey Uso revealed his top 5 favorite games, which are NBA Jam, Madden ’95, Street Fighter II, UFC 2, and Call of Duty…