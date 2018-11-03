Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Tells Seth Rollins She’s ‘The Man,’ Jimmy Uso Reveals His Top 5 Favorite Games

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch WWE Evolution

– Becky Lynch reminded everyone that she is still “the man” after Seth Rollins tweeted at her about WWE calling him “the man of Madrid”…

– Jey Uso revealed his top 5 favorite games, which are NBA Jam, Madden ’95, Street Fighter II, UFC 2, and Call of Duty…

