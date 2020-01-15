Becky Lynch Reveals Her One WrestleMania 35 Regret, Praises Roman Reigns as an Inspiration

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, who spoke on a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on her one regret for WrestleMania 35: “If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin’ sink on that arm bar. Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life.”

On making the cover of WWE 2K20:“It’s unbelievable to be on the cover of WWE 2K20, it means anything is possible. We’ve never had a woman on the cover, so it proves that taking risks pays off. It was a risk for me to be more controversial and outspoken, trying to rile up people as opposed to trying to befriend people. We are in the business of conflict. I’ve been trying to build as much conflict with as many people as possible to make things interesting. Sometimes that’s taken the wrong way. Some people get it, some people don’t. But 2K gets it, and it got me on the cover.”

Lynch on Roman Reigns: “When you look at Roman, he’s such an imposing specimen of a man that you never think that such vulnerability lies inside him. He’s so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that.”

Lynch on the WWE women’s division: “This truly picked up genuine momentum when we got stories that were personal. Friendships were on the line, there was betrayal, and I really do think that what we were allowed to do in NXT transformed what we do in WWE now. Being able to have that platform where we could have longer matches, where we could tell engaging stories, and our gender was never a limitation, which it seemed to have been on the main roster.”

Lynch on the women breaking through glass ceilings: “We’ve been constantly breaking through glass ceilings. We’ve been burning down the house, building up new ones, tearing them down, building up a castle, tearing that down, building up a freaking city, tearing that down, building up a whole new planet. Now the possibilities are endless.”