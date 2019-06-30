Beer City Bruiser on Learning From Harley Race, Wanting to Become a Coach for ROH

– As noted, Fightful recently interviewed ROH talent Beer City Bruiser. Below are some additional highlights.

Beer City Bruiser on learning from Harley Race: “It was amazing. I started in Milwaukee under a guy named Trevor Adonis. That was like going to grade school and high school. I moved to Missouri for the five years I was there and it was like going to college with Harley. I learned so much more about the business part of wrestling. I’d find out that Harley would get to his office at about 10 AM, so I would show up at that time. I’d sit there and help do chores around the school or if he needed anything. In return, we’d watch his old matches and break them down for me. He had booking sheets from Wrestling At The Chase, and he’d break them down, why they did things. We’d stay later, after camps, I wouldn’t leave until ten o’clock. I moved to Missouri for wrestling. I was that annoying kid who bugged Harley, but Harley would open up to everything.”

Bruiser on wanting to become a coach for ROH: “I’ve actually said to them I’d like to do some of that. We’re in the process of working things out. I currently train wrestlers here in Milwaukee, and I’ve been doing that for four years and have a lot of students that have gone on to success, it’s cool to see. I’ve relocated so many times for wrestling, I’m okay with it. You gotta move around.”