Bestia 666 Confirms Passing of Mother After Fight With COVID-19
– As previously reported, the father and mother of wrestler Bestia 666 were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, and Bestia had spoken about his parents via social media. Bestia has now sadly confirmed on his Instagram account that his mother, Guadalupe Lizarraga, has passed away after her fight with the coronavirus.
MLW released a statement on the announcement, saying, “MLW sends its condolences to the family of Damian 666 and Bestia 666, who lost a wife and mother today with Guadalupe Lizarraga’s passing. Our love and support go out to the entire family during these trying times.”
Bestia had previously noted his father, Damian 666, was able to return home on December 18. On behalf of 411, we send our thoughts and condolences to Bestia and Damian 666, along with their family and friends.
La real familia, kaoz lucha libre, lucha libre online y toda la familia luchistica nos unimos a la lamentable perdida y dolor que embarga a nuestro compañero damian 666 por el desceso de su señora esposa. Le deseamos pronta resignación y consuelo a él y a su familia pic.twitter.com/RZY5fLvGvT
