WWE News: Bestia 666 Gives Update On Parents’ COVID-19 Status, Lio Rush Congratulates Hiromu Takahashi
– Bestia 666 took to social media to give an update on his father Damian 666 and his mother after they tested positive for COVID-19. As reported earlier this week, Bestia noted that the two had tested positive for the virus. In an update, he posted to Instagram (translation courtesy of Google):
“Thank you all for your prayers and good vibes. My dad is getting better, and he feels great. My mom, just after a week he had a little improvement. Thank you all for being on the lookout.”
– Lio Rush posted to Twitter to congratulate Hiromu Takahashi on his Best Of The Super Jr. win. Takahashi defeated El Desparado to win the tournament, and Rush posted:
Congrats…. See you soon @TIMEBOMB1105 ⏳ @njpwglobal
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 11, 2020
