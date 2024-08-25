wrestling / News

Beth Phoenix Praises Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Work: ‘Everything He Does Is Entertaining’

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Mysterio WWE Smackdown 3-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

Beth Phoenix is a big fan of Dominik Mysterio, praising the Judgment Day member’s work as a heel. Phoenix weighed in on Mysterio during her interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Mysterio’s work as a heel: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had somebody who was that easy to hate. He’s going to end up a babyface just because you’re just like, ‘Look at this guy.'”

On Mysterio’s talent: “Everything he does is entertaining. He’s got charisma that shines. Whatever position you put him in, he comes through, and he steps up. Dom has progressed so well, so quickly.”

