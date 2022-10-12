wrestling / News
Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The betting odds are online for this month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. BetOnline has released the following odds for the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd:
NXT Championship Match
Bron Breakker: -400 (1/4)
Ilja Dragunov: +275 (11/4)
JD McDonagh: +700 (7/1)
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Wes Lee: +125 (5/4)
Carmelo Hayes: +175 (7/4)
Von Wagner: +400 (4/1)
Nathan Frazier: +500 (5/1)
Oro Mensah: +800 (8/2)
Ambulance Match
Julius Creed: -400 (1/4)
Damon Kemp: +250 (5/2)
Weapons Wild Match
Cora Jade: -150 (2/3)
Roxanne Perez: +110 (11/10)
