Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

The betting odds are online for this month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. BetOnline has released the following odds for the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd:

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker: -400 (1/4)

Ilja Dragunov: +275 (11/4)

JD McDonagh: +700 (7/1)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Wes Lee: +125 (5/4)

Carmelo Hayes: +175 (7/4)

Von Wagner: +400 (4/1)

Nathan Frazier: +500 (5/1)

Oro Mensah: +800 (8/2)

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed: -400 (1/4)

Damon Kemp: +250 (5/2)

Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade: -150 (2/3)

Roxanne Perez: +110 (11/10)