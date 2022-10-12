wrestling / News

Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

The betting odds are online for this month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. BetOnline has released the following odds for the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd:

NXT Championship Match
Bron Breakker: -400 (1/4)
Ilja Dragunov: +275 (11/4)
JD McDonagh: +700 (7/1)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Wes Lee: +125 (5/4)
Carmelo Hayes: +175 (7/4)
Von Wagner: +400 (4/1)
Nathan Frazier: +500 (5/1)
Oro Mensah: +800 (8/2)

Ambulance Match
Julius Creed: -400 (1/4)
Damon Kemp: +250 (5/2)

Weapons Wild Match
Cora Jade: -150 (2/3)
Roxanne Perez: +110 (11/10)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Halloween Havoc, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading