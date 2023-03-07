Betting Odds On Who Is Likely to Buy WWE

Updated betting odds are available on who is most likely to buy WWE. Bookies.com has released new betting odds for who the most likely buyer for the company, with Comcast a narrow frontrunner.

You can see the full list of named odds below, which have Disney and then Amazon just below Comcast:

* Comcast +275 (26.7%)

* Disney +300 (25.0%)

* Amazon +400 (20.0%)

* Endeavor +450 (18.2%)

* Netflix +600 (14.3%)

* Liberty Media +1000 (9.1%)

* The Field +1400 (6.7%)