Beyond Wrestling Munky Business Results 3.13.22: Biff Busick vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Munky Business Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling’s Munky Business show took place on Sunday, headlined by Biff Busick battling Wheeler Yuta. You can see the results of the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers def. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King)

* No DQ Match: SLADE def. AC Mack

* Kimber Lee def. Billie Starkz

* Brian Milonas def. Max The Impaler

* Rickey Shane Page def. Mark Sterling

* VSK attacks Page. Atticus Cogar made the save

* The Kings Of The District & Trish Adora def. Encore & Waves And Curls

* Jonathan Gresham def. Angel Ortiz

* Jonathan Gresham called out Biff Busick.

* Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz

* Alec Price def. Masha Slamovich

* Willow Nightingale def. Jordynne Grace

* Biff Busick def. Wheeler YUTA

