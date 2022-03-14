wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Munky Business Results 3.13.22: Biff Busick vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
Beyond Wrestling’s Munky Business show took place on Sunday, headlined by Biff Busick battling Wheeler Yuta. You can see the results of the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Marcus Mathers def. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King)
* No DQ Match: SLADE def. AC Mack
* Kimber Lee def. Billie Starkz
* Brian Milonas def. Max The Impaler
* Rickey Shane Page def. Mark Sterling
Suplex from @RickeyShanePage with one arm tied behind his back! #MunkyBusiness @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling https://t.co/vHBT35NzDZ pic.twitter.com/AxR5A8B7L1
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 13, 2022
* VSK attacks Page. Atticus Cogar made the save
VSK DUCKS THE SKEWERS! WELCOME BACK TO BEYOND ATTICUS COGAR! #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/t232RRXgkQ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
* The Kings Of The District & Trish Adora def. Encore & Waves And Curls
* Jonathan Gresham def. Angel Ortiz
Gresham steals the win over Ortiz! Sick match! Greshy had quite the weekend #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/FVMieEffGt
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
* Jonathan Gresham called out Biff Busick.
* Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz
* Alec Price def. Masha Slamovich
* Willow Nightingale def. Jordynne Grace
moonsault by Willow!! @willowwrestles #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/WmS5cr1Hrh
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 13, 2022
* Biff Busick def. Wheeler YUTA
BIFF hits a single leg dropkick, and Yuta is out on his feet @_stardestroyer #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/RvyyFnLKaY
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 13, 2022
What you missed after #MunkyBusiness went off the air on @indiewrestling… pic.twitter.com/g9ENhMV7ou
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) March 13, 2022
