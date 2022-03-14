Beyond Wrestling Munky Business Results 3.13.22: Biff Busick vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

Beyond Wrestling’s Munky Business show took place on Sunday, headlined by Biff Busick battling Wheeler Yuta. You can see the results of the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers def. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King)

* No DQ Match: SLADE def. AC Mack

* Kimber Lee def. Billie Starkz

* Brian Milonas def. Max The Impaler

* Rickey Shane Page def. Mark Sterling

* VSK attacks Page. Atticus Cogar made the save

VSK DUCKS THE SKEWERS! WELCOME BACK TO BEYOND ATTICUS COGAR! #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/t232RRXgkQ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022

* The Kings Of The District & Trish Adora def. Encore & Waves And Curls

* Jonathan Gresham def. Angel Ortiz

Gresham steals the win over Ortiz! Sick match! Greshy had quite the weekend #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/FVMieEffGt — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022

* Jonathan Gresham called out Biff Busick.

* Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz

* Alec Price def. Masha Slamovich

* Willow Nightingale def. Jordynne Grace

* Biff Busick def. Wheeler YUTA

BIFF hits a single leg dropkick, and Yuta is out on his feet @_stardestroyer #MunkyBusiness pic.twitter.com/RvyyFnLKaY — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 13, 2022