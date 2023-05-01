Beyond Wrestling Thirty (+Under) Full Results 04.30.2023: The Miracle Ones vs. Stetson Ranch Headliner, More

The THIRTY (+under) show was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on April 30 in Worcester, MA. Yo0u can find the complete results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

* Willow Nightingale (w/ Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) defeated Anastasia Morningstar (w/ Church of Greatness)

* Ryan Clancy (w/ TJ Crawford) defeated Gabriel Skye

* Notorious Mimi defeated LMK

* Ray Jaz defeated Channing Thomas and AKIRA

* B3CCA & Aaron Rourke defeated Yokai (Janai Kai & Yoya)

* The Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Wasted Youth (Austin Luke, Dyln McKay, & Marcus Mathers)

* Shook Crew (Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) defeated Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)

* Megan Bayne defeated Shannon LeVangie

* Brad Hollister defeated Alex Coughlin

* The Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson, Brett Ryan Gosselin & Alec Price) concluded with a double DQ

Back To The Basics 🤼‍♂️

First time ever match between myself and @FancyRyanClancy from @beyondwrestling #BeyondThirty 🤝

Watch it in full on @indiewrestling 📺 pic.twitter.com/OCWkaFcG21

— Gabriel Skye (@GabrielSkye_) May 1, 2023