Bianca Belair Thinks Being The Best Competitor Is What Gets You On The Card

The slated matches for SummerSlam this year were a matter of much discussion, and a number of talent in the women’s division seemed less-than-pleased with their exclusion from the recent PLE. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, WWE’s Bianca Belair shared her own perspective on the criteria that gets one wrestler on the schedule over another (via Wrestling Inc). You can find a highlight from Belair on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On the mindset backstage around who gets scheduled: “I think everybody wants to be on a premium live event, that’s what we all want and that’s really what it’s all about. … Of course, you’re always gonna want to be on the card -– but at the end of the day, it’s Asuka, Charlotte, and me in a triple threat. You have Shayna and Ronda … we’re super excited about those matches that are on the card. That’s just the competitor that’s in us, we want to be on the card and we want to go to show, show up and show out and tear the house down and have the best match on the card. You’re gonna feel a certain way if you’re a competitor, and that’s just what it is at the end of the day. Competition makes you better –- we’re all fighting for a spot at the end of the day.”