Bianca Belair On People Thinking Her Hair Attacks Have Sound Effects

Bianca Belair’s signature weapon his her braid, and she recently talked about using it in the ring and more. Belair talked about her braid — which she has named “Destiny” — and using it in matches on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? show. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On people accusing WWE of putting sound effects in her hair whips: “What’s crazy about that is a lot of people still, still to this day [say], ‘They’re adding sound effects. Oh, she put something in it to make that noise.’ Nope. There’s no sound effects. Then there was Becky [Lynch]. She was the one that had all the marks on her stomach and people swore up and down that it was makeup … It’s real. The braid is a real thing. It has a mind of its own.”

Joking that her hair has a mind of its own: “I’m like, ‘Girl, why did you do that?’ And she’s like, ‘Cause I felt like it.’ As a babyface, her number one rule is do not touch my hair. So when people touch it … then it’s justified and that’s when she comes out and she has to do her thing.”