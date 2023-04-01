wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Says Her Long Championship Reign Has Been An Honor
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bianca Belair spoke about possibly having the longest title reign of any of the active women’s main roster titles. She is currently at 364 days and will hit a year tomorrow night. If she beats Asuka and lasts a month, she’ll beat the record by Becky Lynch, 373 days. However, the NXT women’s title is still far out of reach, thanks to Asuka’s 510 day reign.
Belair said: “It would mean a lot, especially breaking someone’s record like Becky Lynch, who’s done so much for the business and done so much for the women’s roster. It’s an honor. It’s let me know that I’m doing something right. And it’s let me know that I’m putting my name in history books, right. My name is in the conversation with these amazing great women. And so it’s an honor and I’m just looking to keep riding this journey.“
