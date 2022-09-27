wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw.
Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Bayley later responded, “How many times are you gonna tweet the same thing?!???????”
Bayley will challenge Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
