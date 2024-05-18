wrestling / News
Shane Helms Praises WWE’s Production Staff as Unsung Heroes
May 18, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Behind the Turnbuckle, WWE producer and former Superstar Shane Helms discussed the WWE production staff as being the unsung heroes of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Shane Helms on WWE’s production crew: “I always had a great respect for the guys. I always knew where my camera guys were. I knew who my sound guys were. If you’re in television and you don’t know those people, you’re working uphill as it is.”
On how nothing happens in WWE without production staff: “When I have to get things done, there’s so many members of the production team [and] nothing happens without these guys. They’re the unsung heroes for sure.”
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Looks Back On Final Match At WrestleMania 36, Talks WrestleMania 40 Appearance
- Perry Saturn Recalls Having Issues With The Hardy Boys In WWE
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Already Has Plans in Place for the WrestleMania 41 Main Event
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010