Shane Helms Praises WWE’s Production Staff as Unsung Heroes

– During a recent interview with Behind the Turnbuckle, WWE producer and former Superstar Shane Helms discussed the WWE production staff as being the unsung heroes of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shane Helms on WWE’s production crew: “I always had a great respect for the guys. I always knew where my camera guys were. I knew who my sound guys were. If you’re in television and you don’t know those people, you’re working uphill as it is.”

On how nothing happens in WWE without production staff: “When I have to get things done, there’s so many members of the production team [and] nothing happens without these guys. They’re the unsung heroes for sure.”