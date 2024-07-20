Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill Set for Hot Ones Versus on Monday

– Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be taking on the challenge of Hot Ones Versus. The premise will be tell the truth or suffer the wrath fo the Last Dab. Whoever will eat the most wings in the challenge is the one who loses. You can see a preview clip for the new episode below.

Belair and Jade Cargill on Hot Ones Versus debuts on Monday at 1:00 pm ET on the First We Feast YouTube channel.