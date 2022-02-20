Bianca Belair Reflects On Her WWE SummerSlam Loss To Becky Lynch, Not Wanting To Be Defined By the Match

In a recent interview on My Love Letter To Wrestling with NXT superstar Mark Andrews, Bianca Belair discussed her SummerSlam loss to Becky Lynch, not wanting to be defined by the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bianca Belair on her SummerSlam loss to Becky Lynch: “I feel like I constantly have to try to check my perspective in WWE and try to look at the bigger picture. Losing in 26 seconds, I was very nervous afterwards of what was going to come out of it and then just seeing all the support behind it. Afterwards, like, ‘Okay, let me show who I am without a title and show that I know who I am, and I can still be the EST without a title. I can still have people behind me.’ I feel like in a way it made me somewhat bigger. After the match, I remember John Cena coming up to me, and the words he told me really set my perspective of the bigger picture and really showcasing who you are without a title, and one day it will come back around.

On not wanting to be defined by the match: “I say I want to show who I am without the title and I feel like I’ve done that, but now it’s time for me to get the title back. That doesn’t mean I don’t want the title, I definitely want the title. That’s definitely the goal in the end. At the end of the day, I’m checking my perspective and trying to stay positive after SummerSlam, but at the end of the day, I still have that feeling that I want it to come full circle. I want to get my redemption and rewrite the history of the 26 seconds….I feel like I’ve had a great year, but I just don’t want my legacy to be trumped by the 26 seconds. I want to overcome that and be an inspiration for other people. I feel like people give up on their dreams so easily. You have to keep going and not let up.”

