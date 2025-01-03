Big Boom! AJ Looking To Return to AEW Ring In March

In an interview with Cultaholic, Big Boom! AJ revealed that he is looking to return to the ring for AEW in March, possible for their Revolution PPV. AJ last wrestled at Full Gear Zero Hour, but broke his foot during the match.

Big Justice said: “He’s going to wrestle in March.”

AJ added: “We’re looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team it looks like I’ll be at Revolution in March. So that’s what we’re gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that but that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

Revolution happens at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9.