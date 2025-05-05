wrestling / News

Big E. Announces His Engagement

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Big E. is set to tie the knot, announcing his engagement on Monday. The WWE star posted to Instagram to announce that he and Kris Yim have become engaged. You can see the post below.

Yim is the sister of WWE star Michin. E. and Yim have been dating since last year.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading