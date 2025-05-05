wrestling / News
Big E. Announces His Engagement
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
Big E. is set to tie the knot, announcing his engagement on Monday. The WWE star posted to Instagram to announce that he and Kris Yim have become engaged. You can see the post below.
Yim is the sister of WWE star Michin. E. and Yim have been dating since last year.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
