Big E Confirms Rusev Is Returning to WWE
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
Big E. has confirmed that Rusev is returning to WWE. It was reported earlier this month that Rusev had signed with the company after his AEW exit and E. confirmed the news during a Fanatics Live signing.
“Someone who has just been announced to return,” E. said after seeing a Rusev card at the signing (per Fightful). “I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment.”
Rusev, aka Miro, exited AEW earlier this year and had not competed on AEW TV since Worlds End 2023. No word on when he will debut.
