Big Show Reportedly Not Planned to be in Raw Angle Long-Term, Rumor on Another Superstar Joining Face Group Against Seth Rollins and AOP

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer shared some backstage details on the ongoing Raw angle involving Seth Rollins and AOP going against Big Show, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens. Per Meltzer, Big Show is apparently not a part of the long-term plans for the current Raw storyline. As previously reported, Buddy Murphy appeared to join the angle last night, and he appeared to help Rollins and AOP get the win in their “Fist Fight” against Big Show, Joe, and Owens.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that Rey Mysterio is planned to join the face crew with Joe and Owens at some point. He went on that Big Show is not planned to be booked as a long-term part of the angle. He stated, “Big Show’s there for now, but Big Show’s not there for long-term. He was kind of brought in as a favor because they were kind of down a man. So, I don’t know how long he’s going to be staying. It was not meant to be a long-term thing.”

However, with Buddy Murphy getting into the mix, that could mean those booking plans for Big Show will need to change. Meltzer continued, “It was not meant to be a long-term thing, but with Buddy Murphy, they’re again down a man. So, he may be still around for a little while.”

Rey Mysterio is currently feuding with Andrade on Raw. He’s scheduled to face Andrade in another rematch next week for the US title. This one will be contested in a Ladder Match.