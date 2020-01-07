Big Show Makes WWE Return on Raw (Pics, Video)

– The Big Show made his return on Raw, appearing for the first time since 2018 to compete in the main event. Big Show was the surprise partner of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens for their match against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. You can see pics and video below.

Show hasn’t competed in the ring on WWE television since November of 2018, when he teamed with The Bar in a losing effort to the New Day. Tonight’s Raw match led to WWE announcing a six-man “fist fight” for next week’s Raw.