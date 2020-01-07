wrestling / News
Big Show Makes WWE Return on Raw (Pics, Video)
– The Big Show made his return on Raw, appearing for the first time since 2018 to compete in the main event. Big Show was the surprise partner of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens for their match against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. You can see pics and video below.
Show hasn’t competed in the ring on WWE television since November of 2018, when he teamed with The Bar in a losing effort to the New Day. Tonight’s Raw match led to WWE announcing a six-man “fist fight” for next week’s Raw.
HIGH-FIVE EVERYONE YOU KNOW.@WWETheBigShow is BACK on #RAW!!! pic.twitter.com/9Mb2W1W8AQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
MISSED THIS.@FightOwensFight & @SamoaJoe have found some GIANT help in the form of @WWETheBigShow! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QKXclLRwyf
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
WELLLLLL……………..@WWETheBigShow is BACK on #RAW!!! pic.twitter.com/aR3fBk1KQ1
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
A-O-PLANTED.#RAW @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/LBH78hUxOn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 7, 2020
BACK IN BUSINESS.@WWETheBigShow is laying out EVERYONE in his path! #RAW pic.twitter.com/jfiEoOu8KG
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
RING THE BELL.#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/btMxEbtwSH
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
Take THAT 👊@WWETheBigShow has KNOCKED OUT @WWERollins on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0NAgDcYexS
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
We're going to have ourselves a FIST FIGHT next week on #RAW between @WWERollins & #AOP and the trio of @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe & @WWETheBigShow! pic.twitter.com/1O8FD2KQCq
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
.@WWETheBigShow is FIRED UP in the main event of #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zg8Zz72nuC
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Rhino on Why His Most Recent WWE Run Wasn’t More Successful, WWE Making a Push to Re-Sign Him
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him