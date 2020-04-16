wrestling / News
Bill Apter Shares 2011 Video of Howard Finkel and Gene Okerlund Interview
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
Bill Apter shared an old video a few days ago that he found of Howard Finkel and Gene Okerlund back in 2011 just days before Finkel’s passing today. You can see the video below, which was from the January 29th, 2011 WrestleReunion in Los Angeles. Apter introduces a “new tag team” in Okerlund and Finkel, after which the three of them joke around for a bit.
Apter noted that the video, which was posted on April 11th, was “Just located on an old SD card.” Finkel of course just passed away at the age of 69.
