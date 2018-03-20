Bill Behrens Talks CM Punk’s One-Sided Shoot Fight With Teddy Hart In TNA

Bill Behrens recently spoke with Hannibal TV (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On CM Punk’s One-Sided Shoot Fight With Teddy Hart In TNA: “It was like a really bad UFC fight in that… all of a sudden to the left, there’s a fight that has literally just started. From the very beginning, it was takedown by Teddy, Punk down, and Teddy’s just destroying him,” Behrens said. “I think Sabu was walking up with this, but regardless Sabu ran in and got Teddy to focus on him. He broke for Sabu, so Sabu did the save for Punk on that particular one.”

On How Long It Lasted: “The whole thing, if it lasted more than 20 seconds I’d be surprised. It was short, Punk had no offense and was just covering up,” Behrens said. “He also wasn’t badly scarred out of it either because Teddy was pulled off pretty quickly, it wasn’t like it lasted a long time. But there was no chance, at least from what we were seeing, that Punk was going to get much of a comeback out of it.”

On Punk Going Into MMA: “It was one of the strangest things, Punk going into MMA,” Behrens said. “I could see a healthy Daniel Bryan going into MMA, that would make sense to me. But Punk was never really that guy, at least not in my impression.”