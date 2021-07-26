wrestling / News
Billie Starkz Applies to Trademark Her Ring Name
GCW regular Billie Starkz has filed to trademark her ring name. Fightful reports that Starkz, who has worked for companies like GCW, Girl Fight Wrestling, SVW, and F1RST Wrestling, filed an application on July 22nd to trademark her name for merchandising and wrestling.
The application is described as follows:
Mark For: BILLIE STARKZ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Jackets; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Identification: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
