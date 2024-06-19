– During today’s edition of Fightful’s In the Weeds, Cole Radrick announced that ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz will be competing in the upcoming second non-annual Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament later in August. You can view Radrick’s announcement below.

Starkz joins the tournament field alongside Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake, Dylan Cole, Trevor Outlaw, Brayden Toon

Ron Bass Jr., HILLBILLY JEDD, and August Matthews. The event will be held in Spencer, Indiana on August 23.