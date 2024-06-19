wrestling / News
Billie Starkz to Compete in Second Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament
– During today’s edition of Fightful’s In the Weeds, Cole Radrick announced that ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz will be competing in the upcoming second non-annual Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament later in August. You can view Radrick’s announcement below.
Starkz joins the tournament field alongside Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake, Dylan Cole, Trevor Outlaw, Brayden Toon
Ron Bass Jr., HILLBILLY JEDD, and August Matthews. The event will be held in Spencer, Indiana on August 23.
🚨 SMITTY ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
ENTRANT #9
As broke just now on @Fightful
“In The Weeds”…
The CURRENT ROH World Women’s TV Champion @BillieStarkz is entrant #9!
Space Jesus returns to The Smitty to win the Crown.
SPENCER, IN 8/23⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8rw8lM1vDZ
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 19, 2024
