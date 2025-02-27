Billie Starkz & Mercedes Mone Have Encounter On AEW Dynamite

Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone ran into each other backstage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Starkz appear in a backstage segment with Mone, who asked who the hell Starkz was and was called a “narcissistic bitch” by Starkz.

Mone was then scared off by Momo Watanabe, who showed up behind the CEO with a bat: