Billie Starkz & Mercedes Mone Have Encounter On AEW Dynamite

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Billie Starkz Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite 2-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone ran into each other backstage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Starkz appear in a backstage segment with Mone, who asked who the hell Starkz was and was called a “narcissistic bitch” by Starkz.

Mone was then scared off by Momo Watanabe, who showed up behind the CEO with a bat:

AEW Dynamite, Billie Starkz, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

