wrestling / News
Billie Starkz & Mercedes Mone Have Encounter On AEW Dynamite
February 26, 2025
Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone ran into each other backstage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Starkz appear in a backstage segment with Mone, who asked who the hell Starkz was and was called a “narcissistic bitch” by Starkz.
Mone was then scared off by Momo Watanabe, who showed up behind the CEO with a bat:
A Mercedes Moné / Billie Starkz confrontation!!
GIMME THIS MATCH!!!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IQPvd5kGqR
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 27, 2025
