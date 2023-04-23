Billie Starkz on Her Goals for the Next Five Years in Wrestling

– During a recent interview with That’s Pop Culture, 18-year-old wrestler Billie Starkz discussed some of the goals she hopes to achieve in the next five years of her career. She stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Finally living off wrestling fully, moving out, and continuing traveling the world.”

Billie Starkz recently competed against Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts VI in a losing effort.