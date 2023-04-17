Billie Starkz Wants Wrestling To Be Entertaining For Everyone

In an interview with Beefing with Journi (via Fightful), Billie Starkz spoke about her goals in wrestling, which include making it something that everyone can enjoy. Here are highlights:

On her goals in wrestling: “My goals right now for wrestling is to just make it a better place. I feel like wrestling can always be a better place, I want it to be entertaining for everybody and then I want it to be safe for wrestlers and girls to all have fun. We’re beating ourselves up for a living, so might as well have fun doing it.”

On if she has any other jobs: “I actually did for a very long time. I just quit that job. I used to work at a daycare.”