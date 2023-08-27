Billy Corgan Wants To Try Integrating NWA With Smashing Pumpkins Tours

In a recent WrestleZone interview, Billy Corgan talked about integrating NWA to his tours with Smashing Pumpkins (per Fightful). Corgan explained his concept as an idea he could pitch to the company that organizes the band’s events, placing NWA in the sights of one of the biggest event promoters in the world. You can find a few highlights on the subject below.

On why he’s considering combining the two: “Well, as a marketing exercise. I think its upside is sort of mixed. It’s expensive, and you could argue you could take that same amount of money that you’re spending and use digital advertising on Instagram and Twitter and kind of achieve the same result. For us, it’s valuable because I think it allows myself and the talent to see how we integrate with the general audience.”

On how the concept could grow if successful: “So however all that adds up if it’s NWA or it’s Billy’s world somehow now it sort of seems to be working and I hope to do more of it. I’m at a point now where I can even see a scenario where I might be able to pitch Live Nation, who I work with with the band, biggest promoter really in the world. The idea that maybe there’s a way to take wrestling out with other tours. Not necessarily my own tours, and have the wrestling be additive as part of the marketing for certain tours. I think we’re kind of in the neighborhood of that. So maybe it might even be turned into its own business because the integration point is a lot better than I think anybody would have imagined.”