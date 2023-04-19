Billy Corgan Explains Why He Brought NWA On the Road With Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan has weighed in on why he decided to bring the NWA on tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. The promotion has been performing at shows on the band’s The World is a Vampire tour, and Corgan was asked about combining the two worlds in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I thought it would be fun to introduce wrestling to a crowd that doesn’t like wrestling,” Corgan said. “But if they’re given wrestling in a certain way, they might like it. Let’s call it the alternative version of wrestling — it engages the alternative mind in a way that they wouldn’t think if they watched the normal products.”

He continued, “It’s not a financial opportunity. I probably have to go out of pocket to make it work, but I love it as an exercise in putting your money where your mouth is. “Hey, let me share this other thing I’m doing with you.” And the cost of entry is really low, which I think works for a lot of people. You can watch it, you can not watch it. It doesn’t necessarily impact your day.”

The NWA will go on tour for further dates with the World is a Vampire tour this summer in North America.