Billy Gunn Weighs In on AEW Locker Room, Says Younger Talent Could Use Veterans More

Billy Gunn recently discussed the AEW locker room and how the company’s younger talent could make more use of the veterans backstage. Gunn appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with his sons: “I am really bad about coaching on the ground, and they’re like, ‘Dad, you have to stop doing that.’ But, they’re so in tune to what they’re doing sometimes they kind of… not fully understanding what the people are doing. So I just try to get them to put the brakes on a little bit. Let the people jump no, and then go. I am super proud of them and they’re doing an awesome job.”

On AEW’s younger talent not taking advantage of having veterans to lean from: “I think they could do a better job of it. Honestly, that’s one of the things. We have Arn, Dean, Tully, Jerry, we have some of the greatest talent and minds that are in the business, and I feel like they don’t take full advantage of it. I feel like they need to take more advantage of it. But sometimes I think that they are in their own heads, not that they know it all. But they kind of don’t want someone to tell them to do differently from what their game plan is.”

On the AEW locker room: “I love it. They are really into what they are doing, they are a lot of fun. There’s no backstabbing, all that. I don’t think they understand how good they have it. Sometimes I wish I could take everybody there and stick them in that up North system for about an hour, and then bring them back down, and let them realize how good they actually have it. But it’s really good, it’s super positive.”