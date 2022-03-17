Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW

Billy Gunn says he’d be down with the idea of a New Age Outlaws reunion in AEW, if Road Dogg was game for it. The AEW star spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On a potential New Age Outlaws reunion in AEW: “I would love to, and I think Road Dogg would like to come in. But, he doesn’t want to do any wrestling stuff. I think he would be awesome for promos and a producer and stuff because he’s very good at that. He’s probably one of the best guys on the planet to do that, all the backstage stuff. Yeah, would it be fun to see us as a special attraction, like the lion that’s covered up?

“I think it would be fun for the people to see us, if they heard the, ‘oh you didn’t know,’ they would probably lose their minds. I’m thinking they would. It would be great to have him here because like I said, we still have an awesome relationship. He’s probably the one that I have the best relationship with in the wrestling business anyway.”

On his relationship with Road Dogg: “We were just together at a signing and the boys were there and it was like nothing had changed. Because we hadn’t seen each other for a long time, like a couple of years. Other than a ‘hey, how’re you doing,’ through the airport kind of thing. Because we both had what we were doing. He was with somebody else, I was with another company. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t talk to each other. So, yeah, it would be fun to do some stuff, because when we’re together, we are like little kids.”