Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month

– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:

Flowers for Adrian is a detailed and engaging look at the life, death and legacy of professional wrestler Keith Franke, who competed as “Gorgeous” Keith Franks and “Adorable” Adrian Adonis during the 1970s and 1980s before his untimely death in 1988.

This biography, the first of its kind, takes the reader through Franke’s start in life as an orphan, through to achieving his childhood dream of becoming a pro wrestler. The tale plays out across the colourful background of wrestling’s territories era, where Franke learned his trade the ‘old-fashioned’ way in Vancouver, the Carolinas, California, and Florida.

As his talent developed, so did his persona, and ‘Adrian Adonis’ was born. Through Amarillo, to Portland, and to the AWA, to team with future Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura. Finally, Adonis arrived in the WWF. On wrestling’s premier circuit, Adonis headlined Madison Square Garden and was part of the company’s international expansion. What could go wrong?

With contributions from Franke’s friends, families, and former colleagues such as “Magnificent” Don Muraco, Tully Blanchard, Gerry Brisco, and more, Flowers for Adrian is the definitive story of the man behind the make-up.