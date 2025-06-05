– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) discussed watching NXT, noticing the turnover rate of NXT talent to the main WWE roster, comparing it to his time on the brand about a year ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bishop Dyer on the changes in NXT: “I was watching with my wife last night, and I was like ‘Man, I was in NXT a year ago, a little over a year ago, still when we were doing the ‘Wolf Dog’ stuff,’ and like, I’m watching the show going ‘I have no idea who some of these people are.’ Like, that’s how much the turnover is.”

On connecting with the talent in NXT: “You really connect with the talent in NXT, and I think it’s for a multitude of reason. I think it’s because they’re finding out who they are, and so we’re kind of learning it with them as they learn in the ring and develop their characters. So there really pushing that, to where it’s like ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown,’ you have several things, like ‘Oh, this is who I am. This is what I do. This is what my character does.’ They don’t develop, or they think they’re already so good, they don’t need to tell their story.”

On what separates NXT from Raw and SmackDown: “You know, like, one of my frustrations…Bronson Reed is there. And I know you’re a fan of his, and for me, but who is he? What does he do? There’s no…I even remember one time, the character pitch was like ‘He’s a guy that wears sunglasses.’ What the f**k does that tell me about him? And that was real. If you watch his first promos when he was coming up, he was in sunglasses. That was in character. I don’t know. I struggle with that a little bit. So that’s why I do love what they’re doing in ‘NXT.'”