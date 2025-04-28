Bishop Dyer Says Josh Alexander Wasn’t Hurt By Loss In First AEW Match

Josh Alexander was defeated in his first match in AEW, but Bishop Dyer says it won’t hurt the TNA alumnus. Alexander made his debut on AEW Dynamite earlier this month and lost to Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament before he allied with the Don Callis Family and attacked Page. Dyer spoke on Busted Open Radio about Alexander’s loss and noted that the circumstances around the loss — most notably who beat him — means that Alexander didn’t lose anything other than the match itself.

“For Josh Alexander to take that L…it didn’t hurt him,” Dyer said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s stepping into a new world, new competitors, and Hangman Page, who is an elite, top level, superstar beat you. He didn’t lose to someone whose name we didn’t know.”

He continued, “I think that loss will do more for him, and it also gave him the ability to make that switch and go to work after the match, and throw a little bit of a tantrum, and powerbomb Hangman through the ring, and then join The Don Callis Family. Like that did more for him than if he just won, the crowd might have been pissed. They might have turned because they’re like ‘No, Hangman’s our guy dude, you just got here, what is happening?’ They could turn, so I think the way that was done, it was done 100% correctly.”

Since the loss, Alexander has teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and gone 2 – 0, including a win over Brody King & Will Ospreay on last week’s Dynamite.