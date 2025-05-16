Bishop Dyer Recalls Vince McMahon Saying He’s Not As Good As He Thinks

Bishop Dyer recently looked back at a jarring interaction with Vince McMahon that has stuck with him over the years. The former Baron Corbin was on Busted Open Radio and recalled the brief encounter with the now-former WWE Chairman, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the interaction: “I’m walking down the row of tables towards Vince and Vince stops me and goes ‘That’s far enough, I just wanna say something real quick…You’re not as good as you think you are.’ And I was like ‘What the f**k?’ And he was like ‘That’s it, see ya later.'”

On the moment sticking with him: “[Road] Dogg texts me immediately like ‘It’s gotta be a test.’ And so like it was in my mind for a long time…We’re probably [9 years removed] and I still think about that moment.”

On taking inspiration from the interaction: “I need to prove to these people that I’m that good. I need to get better by talking to Cena, talking to Roman…It challenged me to go ‘I’m not there, but I’ll get there.'”