– As previously reported, Blair Davenport (aka Bea Priestley) was released by WWE this week. She’s since commented on the news via her social media, possibly hinting at what could be next for her following her WWE exit. She wrote earlier today on social media, “πŸ” TOP GAIJIN πŸ”” You can view her message below:

