The Bloodline Lay Out Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens On WWE Smackdown

The Bloodline continued their path of destruction this week, taking out Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens on WWE Smackdown. The stable closed out tonight’s show with an assault on Rhodes and Owens, who had just defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in the main event.

The stable came down to the ring and confronted Rhodes and Owens, who fought back but went down after Jacob Fatu joined his stablemates. Owens was wiped out and Rhodes was put through the announcer’s table before they turned their attention back to Owens, putting a chair around his neck and tossing him into the ringpost.

Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.