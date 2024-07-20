wrestling / News
The Bloodline Lay Out Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens On WWE Smackdown
The Bloodline continued their path of destruction this week, taking out Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens on WWE Smackdown. The stable closed out tonight’s show with an assault on Rhodes and Owens, who had just defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in the main event.
The stable came down to the ring and confronted Rhodes and Owens, who fought back but went down after Jacob Fatu joined his stablemates. Owens was wiped out and Rhodes was put through the announcer’s table before they turned their attention back to Owens, putting a chair around his neck and tossing him into the ringpost.
Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.
FATU IS DIFFERENT!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HaXVvlgQV4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2024
CODY THROUGH THE TABLE!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/jfrlJRhx7r
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) July 20, 2024
