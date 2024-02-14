Bloodsport Bushido Brings Popular Indie Show To Japan on June 22

Josh Barnett and Minoru Suzuki have announced plans for a Bloodsport event in Japan this upcoming June. Bloodsport Bushido takes place at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 22.

The most recent Bloodsport happened on March 30, 2023. It featured Timothy Thatcher vs. Barnett in the main event. Bloodsport is a unique independent event that mixes MMA and wrestling. Previous editions featured names like Jon Moxley, Karrion Kross, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kota Ibushi and more.