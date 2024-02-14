wrestling / News
Bloodsport Bushido Brings Popular Indie Show To Japan on June 22
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
Josh Barnett and Minoru Suzuki have announced plans for a Bloodsport event in Japan this upcoming June. Bloodsport Bushido takes place at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 22.
The most recent Bloodsport happened on March 30, 2023. It featured Timothy Thatcher vs. Barnett in the main event. Bloodsport is a unique independent event that mixes MMA and wrestling. Previous editions featured names like Jon Moxley, Karrion Kross, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kota Ibushi and more.
6/22に嵐がやって来ます https://t.co/1mbOnzUder pic.twitter.com/29TaLkCavk
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit, When D’Amore Tried To Buy Company
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar