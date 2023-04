BLP At Squared Circle Expo Results 4.7.23: Gangrel, Tom Lawlor Compete

Black Label Pro presented BLP At Squared Circle Expo on Friday with Gangrel, Tom Lawlor and more in action. You can see the full results form the Indianapolis show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. Twist And Flip

* NWP Heavyweight Championship Match: Nate Matthews def. Matt Brannigan

* Tom Lawlor def. Jake Something

* Violence Is Forever def. The Philly Marino Experience

* Isaiah Moore def. Myron Reed

* Su Yung def. Rachel Armstrong

* Davey Vega & Shazza McKenzie def. Hysteria. Sean Ross Sapp attacked Shazza McKenzie after the match was done.

* SCX Championship Match: Jake Omen def. Madman Fulton

* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Gangrel