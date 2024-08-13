wrestling / News

Bo Dallas Reflects On Wyatt Sicks’ In-Ring Debut In New Video On WWE Raw

August 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bo Dallas WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

Bo Dallas appeared in a new Wyatt Sicks video on this week’s Raw in which he talked about the group’s in-ring debut last week. Monday’s show featured a video in which Dallas talked about how things have been heavy lately and he was feeling a lot of emotions since the match, which saw Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan defeat American Made.

Dallas then said that he felt Bray Wyatt with the group in spirit and said that something big is happening, but the work is not yet done. He repeated the phrase “My life for you.” as the camera flashed between Dallas and Uncle Howdy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bo Dallas, RAW, WWE, Wyatt Sicks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading