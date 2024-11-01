Bobby Cruise Says He Gave a ‘Ridiculous Price’ To Work ROH Supercard Of Honor 2022

Bobby Cruise recently recalled why he charged a “ridiculous price” to work ROH Supercard Of Honor 2022 and how that affected his talks to come into AEW & ROH. Cruise is the ring announcer for ROH TV and AEW Collision, and he recently spoke on AEW Unrestricted about how charging a high price over his issues with the ROH management team at the time led to a bit of awkwardness about coming into AEW/ROH. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being proposed for AEW/ROH: “A former Ring Of Honor talent, I don’t know if he wants this known, who is now with AEW, had brought up the idea of me being their personal ring announcer. Kind of like the stuff I used to do with Steve Corino back in 2003 and 2004, without the language obviously. So I said yeah obviously. They ran it by a couple people and somebody came to me and said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s a great idea, but Bobby, you’re really expensive.’”

On charging so much for his Supercard of Honor 2022 appearance: “I remember thinking to myself, I never really discussed any sort of financial thing. I did Supercard with the amount that was asked and I was very happy with that, very generous. So I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ When the previous owners of ROH were gonna run Supercard that year, I gave them a ridiculous price. People can say I’m Mr. ROH ring announcer, but the way things went down and the way the things had continued to go down for the first couple months of that year. I was concerned with some friends who had bought some new houses and I just wasn’t happy with the way they handled it basically, so I gave them a ridiculous price.

“Well, the people at AEW that I was dealing with thought that it was my price, my per night price. I said, ‘No, no, no.’ So I had to, that night in Boston, clear it up and say, okay, I’ll explain that up the chain kind of thing. I said, ‘Oh no no, that was the price for the old ownership. This is completely different.’ That was kind of funny but it was almost scary. If they wouldn’t have asked me, maybe they wouldn’t have continued to use me just thinking I had this ridiculous price in mind.”