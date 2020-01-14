wrestling / News

Bobby Fulton Beginning Chemotherapy to Battle Throat Cancer

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fulton

– Bobby Fulton is set to begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment in his battle with throat cancer. Fulton noted on his Facebook page that he has begun the process of chemo after being diagnosed last month.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton to kick cancer’s ass and make a full, quick and complete recovery.

