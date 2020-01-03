Bobby Lashley Says Storyline With Lana Is Meant to Reveal ‘Different Layers’ Of Him

– Bobby Lashley says that his current, high-profile feud with Lana is intended to get fans to learn more about his character. Lashley spoke with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy as part of a roundtable interview and weighed in on the storyline, which is of course generating all sorts of attention.

Lashley said that a lot of the story is “just so people can get to know me a little bit more. I’m not that vocal on social media. I think Vince [McMahon] and Paul [Heyman] want people to see the different layers of me to see what Bobby’s about.”

The angle has Lashley in a relationship with Lana, with Rusev being spurned by her. The wedding angle on Raw is one that McMahon is reportedly very happy with and is expected to continue up to WrestleMania.

Lashley noted that the thought process from McMahon and Heyman is, “Let’s see Bobby embarrassed, let’s see Bobby happy, let’s see Bobby pissed off. Let’s see Bobby in all these different moods so that when we do get that match [with Brock Lesnar] there’s a lot more emotion brought to it, so people can know where I’m coming from.”

“I’m just doing whatever I need to do to get to that match – whether it’s singing, bringing my sisters on or playing that nonsense. They’ve held me back this long and I don’t know if it’s a point of paying dues here. I don’t care what it is, I’m going to get that match.” — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 1, 2020