Bobby Lashley Thanks Kurt Angle After Angle’s WWE Release, Says Angle Got Him Into Wrestling

It was reported on Wednesday that Kurt Angle was among the many wrestlers, producers and other staff members released by the WWE. In a post on Instagram, Bobby Lashley paid tribute to Angle and revealed that it was Angle that convinced him to become a wrestler.

He wrote: “This picture was from the Olympic Training Center,” Lashley wrote. “I was training there and @therealkurtangle came in that day to do some filming for the @wwe. I had followed Kurt’s career since his college days to so I was already a huge fan. After practice Kurt pulled me aside and told me he wanted to bring me into the world of professional wrestling. Flushed Face emoji After a series of events I found myself at @ovwwrestling contracted by @WWE! It’s crazy how we are all just one decision away from a completely different life. Thank you @therealkurtangle Left-Facing Fist emoji”