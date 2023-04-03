wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Reacts to Not Having Match at WrestleMania 39, Calls It ‘Tough Pill To Swallow’
Bobby Lashley did not end up getting a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 after winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on Friday’s Smackdown. Lashley did get honored briefly for the win during night two of WrestleMania, but he did not get a match, though it was expected that he would face Bray Wyatt on the show before Wyatt was ruled out.
Lashley posted a video to Twitter after the show to comment on not getting a match, calling it “one of the toughest pills to swallow” before noting that his son texted him last night asking if he was going to be on the show. He added that he needs to “work harder” and go back to the “drawing board” and said that he lobbied for a match for weeks.
Reflecting… #WrestleMania @WWE pic.twitter.com/bdc5pzYjj6
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 2, 2023
