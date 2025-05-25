Booker T On the Importance Of Young Wrestlers Not Burning Bridges

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his advice to WWE talent who were recently released. You can check out some highlights below:

On Matt Hardy telling talent to not burn bridges: “One comment I want to make before we get out of here, Matt Hardy had made about the young talent not burning bridges. I want to add on that young talent, you know what I mean? Stuff happens in life. Don’t burn bridges.”

On his own experience: “I say this because it’s a fact. When I left WWE, I never thought I would go back there when I went to TNA. And it just wasn’t after[thought]. I thought I was done. I just thought I was down with wrestling. And then I went to TNA, and I was there for two years, and then I wrapped up. And they called me back to do Tough Enough and I was like, ‘I could do that,’ you know what I mean? So do not burn bridges. Do not and I’m just saying that because life could be as long as we make it.”

